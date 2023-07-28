An epidemic-like situation, say doctors, as conjunctivitis cases spike

Adenoviral conjunctivitis is said to be the most common subtype which causes inflammation in the eyes.

The sudden spike in conjunctivitis cases in the national capital is looking like an epidemic, say leading ophthalmologists, as hospitals continue to see an increased number of patients reporting eye infections.

Sanjay Dhawan, Principal Director and HOD, Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, says the national capital is witnessing an outbreak of acute conjunctivitis, which often happens, in the humidity of the rainy season.

“There is an outbreak of conjunctivitis; whether it is taking epidemic proportions or not, it is difficult to say without the epidemiology report, but it looks like there is almost an epidemic of conjunctivitis,” he says. Dhawan says that cases are being reported from all age groups.

“It’s an acute viral conjunctivitis. It is a form of adenovirus, which comes in spurts and undergoes mutation and a new strain emerges and that strain causes the epidemic,” he adds.

Suneeta Dubey, Medical Director, Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Daryaganj, says there is a 50 to 60 percent surge in the number of conjunctivitis and eye flu cases, with the maximum infections being seen in children.

“It’s like an epidemic. Last week there were 30 children with conjunctivitis in the OPD. This has been aggravated this year because of the increase in rain and the lack of hygiene,” she adds.

Neetu Sharma, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Fortis Noida, says the rise is remarkably high this year. “Though every year, we do see a high number of cases during monsoon, this year the rate of incidence has been very high, probably because of higher rains and flooding in certain areas”.

Sharma says a mix of bacterial and viral conjunctivitis is being detected in the patients. “The bacterial component in conjunctivitis responds to medicine very fast but the viral component doesn’t respond that fast,” she says.

Patients taking steroid eye drops from chemists’ shops for treating infections should consult a doctor as bacterial conjunctivitis doesn’t need steroid doses, she says.

In viral conjunctivitis, a watery discharge is present during the day along with a sticky discharge in the morning. The eyelids may become swollen. Most cases of viral conjunctivitis resolve on their own within a week or two. Artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can also help relieve dryness and irritation.

Bacterial conjunctivitis normally causes a yellow or green sticky discharge throughout the day, and is often treated with antibiotic eye drops or ointment.

Sujeet Singh, former Director, National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) said the focus should be on identifying the type of conjunctivitis.

Stressing on the need to identify the type of conjunctivitis prevalent in the population, Singh said the patients samples must be cultured to see if bacterial, viral or allergic infections are more common. “The numbers are definitely very high as compared to previous few years,” he adds.

Singh says, “The problem is not just limited to the national capital, it is being reported in other parts of the country as well; be it West Bengal, Rajasthan or Maharashtra, the rise is currently seen everywhere”.