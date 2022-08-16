Watch: YouTuber attached robotic legs to a snake. Then this happened

A snake "walks" using prosthetic legs. (Screengrab from Allen Pan's YouTube video)

"Giving snakes their legs back" -- that's what a YouTuber titled his video in which he does exactly that, but with a twist.

The video opens in a light-hearted note where Pan says the entire initiative to give a snake "legs" emerged from the need to prove to the internet that he's an animal lover after he was called an abuser for catching and releasing a wild snake.

"I actually feel bad for snakes. They lost their legs!" Pan says in the video. "And nobody is even trying to find them. Nobody, except me."

Pan then set about to determine how many legs a snake should have and set about to develop robotic legs for one to help it "walk".

Read more: Bitten by snake, Bihar man pulls reptile out of bag in hospital. Doctors rush out of room

While creating the video, Pan found out that snakes do have legs while they are at an embryo stage only to lose them at a later stage of development. He said that he has to surpass nature's constraints by giving the reptile limbs to compensate for their vestigial legs being lost before birth.

Preparation for the robotic legs required a transparent pipe or tube and a visit to a pet store to watch and analyse how reptiles walk so that it could be replicated.

Pan then found his first candidate from a snake breeder.

The video has received more than 2 million views on YouTube and has taken the internet by surprise.

"The snake finally coming through and being like 'Oh! What's this' when moving was so so cute," commented one viewer. "As a snake owner with a legless snake I am so grateful that there is someone looking out for the little guys," wrote another while a few others said that they were waiting for Pan to give komodo dragons their wings back.