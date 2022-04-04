Watch: BTS channels inner James Bond for 'Butter' performance during Grammys 2022

Suga and Jimin of BTS perform their hit number 'Butter' during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BTS, the South Korean boy band, wowed audiences across the world as they channeled their inner James Bond while performing their hit number "Butter" at Grammys 2022.

The band was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the same song.

Before the BTS members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, V shared a flirty moment with fellow Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo. She later went on to win the Grammys award for the Best New Artist.

During the "Butter" performance, when the band members were jumping over laser beams dressed similar to the 007 agent, J-Hope stumbled onstage, tripped off a raised platform, and stumbled onto some stairs. He, however, he managed to stay on his feet and rejoined the rest of the group, smiling.



hobi slipped but the way he got back up flawlessly is insane pic.twitter.com/KOXP5xPiwy — cess⁷ (@cesstwt_) April 4, 2022



BTS, however, lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy award to Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.” And fans of the band, popularly known as "BTS Army" or simply "The Army" did not take this lying down.

Several of them accused the Grammys of using the band to increase their ratings, and soon after the event "Scammys" began to trend on Twitter.

"Not even mad that Doja won because she’s incredibly talented, I’m mad at how the Grammys continues to use BTS and Army’s for views," commented Twitter user Jenaa7 (@J00NSCUPID).

Fan Jackie (@4_myself_2) tweeted, "It’s hard having to see them loss something they deserved to win #scammys #nohatetotheartists."

"Jungkook said that he really caught that card at the beginning thrown by Taehyung. And RM confirmed by saying that they practiced a lot. These #scammys couldn't even shoot a normal performance," tweeted BTS fan @zh_ma_a.

Another Twitter user who goes by the handle @boyscoutsbts7 commented, "We don't need to worry cause when we fall we know how to land. Some people get to be happy, let them be. Let's only remember happy moments from show but also I hate scammys grammys. We love you BTS."