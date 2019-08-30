App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z1x with triple cameras to launch on September 6 in India

The Z1x is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 and would be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Z1x on September 6 in India. The new Z-series smartphone is claimed to be ‘fully loaded’ with powerful specifications. The Z1x would be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Vivo has confirmed some specifications of the Z1x on its website. Unlike the Z1Pro, which features a hole-punch display, the Z1x would have a water-drop style notch for the front camera. The display size is currently unknown, but it would feature narrow bezels on the sides, with a thicker chin. The Z1x would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup, and as per a Smartprix report, it would feature a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor. The other two sensors could feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth lens.

Close

Under the hood, the Z1x is expected to have the same Snapdragon 712 SoC found on the Z1Pro. The processor is expected to be paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB onboard memory.

related news

Vivo has confirmed that the Z1x would feature Vivo’s proprietary FlashCharge tech. The Z1Pro (Review) packs a 5,000 mAh battery, and we can expect the Z1x to sport the same, if not more. According to Smartprix, the Z1x would get a WideVine L1 certificate for full-resolution video streaming.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

