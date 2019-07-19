Vivo S1 with MediaTek P65, triple cameras to launch in India on August 15 for Rs 17,990

Vivo was recently rumoured to launch the Vivo S1 in India during August. The exact date of the smartphone’s official launch was unknown, until now. According to a new report, the Vivo S1 would launch in India on August 15 for Rs 17,990.

The Vivo S1 global variant was unveiled earlier this week in Indonesia. The smartphone would soon make its way to the Indian market on August 15, according to 91Mobiles.

The report suggests that Vivo would launch two variants of the Vivo S1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage. Out of the two, the 6GB + 64GB variant would be available for Rs 17,990. The higher-end model’s price remains unknown but is confirmed to be below Rs 20,000.

Pre-orders of the Vivo S1 would begin early August, according to 91Mobiles. The global variant of Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop style notch for the front camera. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 features a triple camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16MP primary shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP sensors. At the front, there is a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Performance specs include a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with Mali-G52 GPU. There is a large 4,500-mAh battery with Dual Engine Fast Charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo S1 has been launched in Indonesia in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.