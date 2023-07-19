Viral: Incomplete Bengaluru flyover's abandoned pillars are now being used as lamp posts

The unused pillars of the abandoned flyover project serve as lamp posts. (Image: @championswimmer/Twitter)

For six long years, the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru has loomed over the city as a haunting symbol of urban planning gone awry. What was once envisioned as a crucial highway connecting Kendriya Sadan to Ejipura through the Sony World signal is now being used for lamps installed on the incomplete and abandoned pillars.

Dubbed the "Bangalore Stonehenge" by users on Google Maps, this incomplete flyover project caught the attention of Twitter after a photo of the pillar with street lights on top went viral.

Twitter user Arnav Gupta tweeted with a picture: "Since the flyover will never be built, we are using the pillars as lamp posts now."



Since the flyover will never be built, we are using the pillars as lamp posts now

The flyover was meant to provide a much-needed link between Ejipura and Madiwala, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. However, since its commencement in 2017, progress on the project has been lethargic at best, with little to no headway achieved.

As per a report in Bangalore Mirror, the proposed 2.5-kilometer-long highway route has seen a mere 32 per cent progress between 2018 and 2019, and a paltry 10 per cent progress between 2019 and 2023. The initial estimation was that the highway would be completed within a reasonable timeframe of 30 months.

Twitter users expressed their frustration at the abandoned project. "They have caused traffic jams every day for the last 5 years. And still no plans to finish the project. Pathetic really."

“Lamp posts are meanwhile serving the purpose of cable supports. Cable supports are serving the purpose of walkways. Walkways are serving the purpose of roads. That's called the circle of life,” one user remarked.

One user hilariously commented: “New meaning to ‘from pillar to post’.” “How has nobody thought about camping on these stonehenges?” joked another.

Another remarked: “Gonna tell my kids how difficult it was to climb up the pillar to sit under the lamp post to study.”

As the city grows and faces ever-increasing traffic demands, the importance of completing critical infrastructure projects becomes all the more apparent.