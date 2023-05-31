Bus driver finishes lunch while waiting in Bengaluru traffic. Video has 2 million views

The bus driver finished his entire lunch sitting at a traffic jam in Bengaluru. (Image: screengrab from video @saichandshabarish/Instagram)

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is known for its bustling streets and notorious traffic. Complaints about the mounting traffic in the Karnataka capital are a common occurrence, with many taking to social media to express their anger and share their experiences with videos and photos. Recently, one such video of a bus driver finishing his lunch stuck in traffic got over a million views on Instagram.

The video, shared on Instagram by a man named Sai Chand Bayyavarapu few weeks ago, shows a bus driver managing to have his lunch while patiently waiting for the vehicles to inch forward at the Silk Board Junction, a notorious traffic hotspot in Bengaluru.

The driver can be seen swiftly finishing his meal from a tiffin box, utilising the time he has before the lights go green. Bayyavarapu aptly captioned the video, "Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru”. With the traffic being completely at a standstill, the driver comfortably manages to finish his entire lunch.

He is also seen gulping down water to finish off his meal.



The video resonated with many individuals who empathised with the driver's plight, as he was unable to find a quiet moment to sit and enjoy his meal.

One user commented, "It's sad... The driver doesn't even have time to sit and eat peacefully due to the traffic." Another user remarked, "Bro understands time management better than anyone else."

Many joked that with the condition of Bengaluru’s traffic, the driver may have to eat his dinner in a gridlock as well. One user joked, "His son could have finished graduation by the time he returns home."

Just weeks ago, a woman taking a bike ride on an app-based service was seen working on her laptop when traffic halted movement in the city.

Read: Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, woman works on laptop on Rapido bike

Bengaluru’s growing population, inadequate infrastructure, unplanned urbanisation and lack of effective public transportation options, all contribute to the city's traffic nightmares.