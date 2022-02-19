Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh dies at 82

Rajesh was being treated for multiple ailments at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Image tweeted by @BSBommai)

Noted film actor Rajesh (82), who had earned the fame of 'Kala Tapasvi', passed away due to age-related complications at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, family sources said.

The actor was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, they added.

Born as Muni Chowdappa in Bengaluru, Rajesh had also come to be known as Vidyasagar during his days in theatre. The actor changed his name to Rajesh in 1968 following his movie Namma Ooru (Our town).

Rajesh who debuted in Veera Sankalpa in 1960 had acted in over 150 movies, including Kappu Bilupu, Aradu Mukha, Punya Purusha, Kanike and Brundavana.