English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh dies at 82

    Rajesh made his debut with 'Veera Sankalpa' in 1960. He acted in over 150 films.

    PTI
    February 19, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    Rajesh was being treated for multiple ailments at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Image tweeted by @BSBommai)

    Rajesh was being treated for multiple ailments at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Image tweeted by @BSBommai)

    Noted film actor Rajesh (82), who had earned the fame of 'Kala Tapasvi', passed away due to age-related complications at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, family sources said.

    The actor was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, they added.

    Born as Muni Chowdappa in Bengaluru, Rajesh had also come to be known as Vidyasagar during his days in theatre. The actor changed his name to Rajesh in 1968 following his movie Namma Ooru (Our town).

    Rajesh who debuted in Veera Sankalpa in 1960 had acted in over 150 movies, including Kappu Bilupu, Aradu Mukha, Punya Purusha, Kanike and Brundavana.

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and other leaders in the Karnataka government mourned Rajesh's death.
    PTI
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #Bengaluru #movies
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 03:32 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.