Billionaire Anil Agarwal was asked if it's a bad thing to want to be rich. His response

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal with University of Toronto students. (Image credit: Anil Agarwal/LinkedIn)

Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal was recently asked by a student if it was a bad thing to want to be rich. Responding to it, the billionaire said that while making money isn't a sin, there's no harm in slowing down and helping others.

He was interacting with students of University of Toronto in Canada.

"I told him (the student), no, it’s not a bad thing to want money and have your roti, kapda, makaan of your choice," Anil Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn. "We come from a country where people have aspirations - people who are cycling want a scooty, people on a scooty want a car, people driving a car want an even better car… making money is not a sin, but once you get there, once you have your fancy car, there is no harm in slowing down and giving a lift to those who are walking."

The Vedanta boss also advised students to never shy from dreaming big and to always remain humble. He added that as the youngsters get ready for their professional careers, they must remember that success tastes sweeter when paired with humility.

Noting that a number of students among the attendees were Indians, Agarwal lauded them and said, "I got the opportunity to meet many such dreamers who had left home to make a name for themselves. A lot of them were from India with a spark in their eyes ki kuch kar dikhana hai (to make their dreams come true)."

In a concluding advice to the students, he added, "Never shy from dreaming big and always to remain humble. Just as pancakes taste sweeter when maple syrup gets added similarly, success tastes sweeter when paired with humility."

Agarwal was gifted a bottle of Canada's famous maple syrup at the end of his talk.

