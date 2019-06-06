Upcoming LG smartphone with three rear cameras seen on Amazon

Smartphone markets of India and China are heavily dominated by the budget and mid-range handsets. The rise of brands like Xiaomi and Realme has forced Samsung, the global smartphone leader, to rethink its entire marketing strategy in the cost-competitive Indian market.

But it isn’t just Samsung; another South Korean smartphone maker is reconsidering its strategy in an attempt to disrupt Chinese domination in the Indian smartphone market. LG is all set to launch a mid-range smartphone in Indian markets.

A page dedicated to LG’s upcoming W series handset has shown up on Amazon India. The new handset will feature a triple camera setup with an LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back. LG’s W series handset will be available in three finishes. The AI-enabled triple rear camera will also get a Night Mode and feature Portrait, Bokeh and wide-angle image capabilities.

The phone also appears to have a gradient finish on the back. LG has added the power button and volume controls on the top right, while a SIM tray sits on the left.

LG claims that the notch on the front of the phone can be customised with software. The last details provided by the company is that the upcoming smartphone won’t debut at an over-the-top price. The South Korean electronics company has confirmed that consumers won’t have to break the bank, and the new smartphone will be a pocket-friendly alternative.

LG’s current line up of phones in India includes the flagship G and V series and the low-end Q series. The company is yet to offer a value for money alternative with a mid-range Snapdragon 600 or 700 series chip, which is what makes the arrival of this new handset all the more exciting. The Amazon page doesn’t specify price and release date.