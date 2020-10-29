172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|up-men-cheat-london-returned-doctor-sell-him-aladdin-ka-chirag-for-rs-2-5-crore-6035471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fraudsters cheat London-returned doctor, sell him 'Aladdin Ka Chirag' for Rs 2.5 crore

According to Khan, the cheats had made him see the "jinn" from the lamp too. But, whenever the doctor asked them to take the chirag to his home, they scared him saying it will bring him bad luck.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a bizarre incident, two men from Uttar Pradesh claimed to be 'tantriks' cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by selling him "Aladdin ka Chirag" promising that it could fulfill all his wishes.

According to a report, the incident took place in the Khairnagar area under Brahmpuri police station of the city. The incident surfaced when the victim identified as Dr Laeek Khan approached the police to lodge a complaint against the cheats.

In 2018, the doctor met a patient named Sameena and started frequently visiting her home for dressing following her surgery. He claimed to have met a tantrik named Islamuddin at the lady's house who made promises about his magical powers and to make him a billionaire.

Islamuddin and his friend then introduced the doctor to the "Aladdin ka Chirag". According to Dr Khan the cheats had made him see the "jinn" from the lamp too. But, whenever the doctor asked the cheats to take the chirag to his home, they scared him saying it will bring him bad luck.

The doctor who approached Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP) seeking his help for arrest of the accused, claims to have paid the duo Rs 2.5 in installments for the lamp.

Brahampuri Circle Officer (CO) Amit Rai said they have arrested two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, for alleged fraud while the police are also tracing the woman.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:29 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.