English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Union Minister Chandrasekhar claims Pfizer tried to bully government into giving indemnity to supply COVID jab

    Pfizer had sought an emergency use authorisation for its jab in December 2020 but withdrew the proposal in February 2021 after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for a local safety study

    Ayushman Kumar
    January 20, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar


    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that global pharma giant Pfizer tried to bully the Indian government into accepting an indemnity clause for supplying its mRNA COVID vaccine.

    Sharing a tweet of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla evading questions on the efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine at Davos, Chandrasekhar claimed that the senior leadership of the opposition Congress allegedly kept pushing for procuring the foreign vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.

    As India was hit by the first COVID wave, there were reports that the talks between the government and the American pharma firm were stuck on the company's demand for legal protection, or indemnity, from any claims linked to the use of the vaccine.
    Ayushman Kumar
    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #COVID19 #Pfizer #Rajeev Chandrashekar
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:07 pm