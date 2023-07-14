UK man flies to Ibiza for night out, makes it back in time to work the next day

A UK man went to Ibiza for one night to party with his friends (Representational image)

Now that’s what you call dedication to work. A 22-year-old British man flew from London to Ibiza for a night of partying with his friends, and still made it back in time to attend office the next day.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Ben Matthew Saunders was left disappointed because he could not join his friends on a trip to Ibiza as he had work commitments. While his group of friends jetted off to the Spanish island to celebrate one of their birthdays, Saunders was left in London.

Saunders could not join his friends for the entirety of the trip, but he made the spontaneous decision to spend 400-pounds so he could join them in Ibiza for one night. He booked a 5 pm flight to Ibiza on Monday, July 10, and landed on the island at 8.40 pm.

After dropping his bags at the hotel, Saunders headed out to join his friends for a night of partying – before successfully making it back to London by Tuesday afternoon. He did so by taking the a bus to Ibiza Airport at 7 am and landing at London Gatwick Airport by 11.50 am.

This gave him enough time to make it for his 1 pm meeting on Tuesday.

“When I told my friends I was going to come, they didn't believe me or know how I was even going to do it,” the 22-year-old told Daily Mail. “It was a very freeing experience for me as well - it was a great night out.”

“I know a lot of people use work as an excuse for not going on nights out or celebrating things but I didn't want to do that. I felt bad that I couldn't go,” he explained. “Doing it gave me an adrenaline rush. My friend was really happy that I spared the time to go.”