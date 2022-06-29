Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM: Here's how netizens, leaders are reacting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29 announced his resignation, minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor-ordered floor test in the assembly, which was scheduled for tomorrow.



Uddhav Thackeray has not just lost his CMship but also tarnished the legacy of Balasaheb by entering into an unprincipled alliance with the NCP and Congress. But MVA’s collapse is a bigger loss of face for Sharad Pawar, who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2022







"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb That will keep Shiv Sena flaming!"- Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022







Here's how senior members of the Shiv Sena, BJP and others have responded to the sudden turn of events.