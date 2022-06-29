English
    Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM: Here's how netizens, leaders are reacting

    Senior members of the Shiv Sena, BJP and others have responded to the sudden turn of events

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29 announced his resignation, minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor-ordered floor test in the assembly, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

    Here's how senior members of the Shiv Sena, BJP and others have responded to the sudden turn of events.

     



    "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb That will keep Shiv Sena flaming!"

    - Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022




    Tags: #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 10:29 pm
