Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter users react to Amitabh Bachchan becoming a new voice option on Alexa

Soon after Amazon announced on September 14 about this development, #AlexaBachchan quickly became a popular trend on multiple social media platforms. Many users even tried to guess how Alexa would react to their queries using popular lines from Amitabh Bachchan's films.

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to record his voice for one of the most popular voice assistants, Amazon's Alexa.

The mega-star will record jokes, weather, advice, shayaris (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. The Bachchan Alexa skills will be available starting 2021 as a paid service. However, Amazon Alexa users can experience the skill in Bachchan’s voice by saying, “Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.”

Soon after Amazon announced on September 14 about this development, #AlexaBachchan quickly became a popular trend on multiple social media platforms. Many users even tried to guess how Alexa would react to their queries using popular lines from the 77-year-old's films.

Check out a few reactions:








The first-ever Alexa celebrity voice was of Samuel Jackson, who is popular for his role as Nick Fury in Marvel's Avengers franchise.

Amazon's announcement suggests that the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India. It is unclear if the skill will be only in Hindi or available in English as well.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Amazon #Amitabh Bachchan

