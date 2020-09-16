Twitter users react to Amitabh Bachchan becoming a new voice option on Alexa



“Keh diya na, bas, keh diya.”

Presenting @alexa99’s first ever celebrity voice experience in India, featuring the one and only @SrBachchan.https://t.co/UQmA5ZwOMu pic.twitter.com/DeHipo9H3W — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) September 14, 2020

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to record his voice for one of the most popular voice assistants, Amazon's Alexa.

The mega-star will record jokes, weather, advice, shayaris (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. The Bachchan Alexa skills will be available starting 2021 as a paid service. However, Amazon Alexa users can experience the skill in Bachchan’s voice by saying, “Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.”

Soon after Amazon announced on September 14 about this development, #AlexaBachchan quickly became a popular trend on multiple social media platforms. Many users even tried to guess how Alexa would react to their queries using popular lines from the 77-year-old's films.

Check out a few reactions:



*Alexa gets Amitabh Bachchan's voice* Me :- Alexa, say those three magical words Alexa :- Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. #alexa #AmitabhBachchan — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) September 14, 2020





Me: Hey, Alexa “ Did Amitabh Bachchan still loves Rekha?” Alexa in AB voice- pic.twitter.com/0PS2ytnOu5 — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) September 14, 2020



Amitabh Bachchan will be the voice behind Alexa from next year so whenever you want to 'Stop' Alexa

'Shaant ho jaaye computer mahashay' will be used instead. — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) September 14, 2020





So Amitabh Bachchan is going to be Alexa's new voice.

Alexa when the internet is down: pic.twitter.com/2FPgSRDu3m — Ankit Gupta (@ankiittttt) September 14, 2020



So Alexa in India should be renamed Amita(bh) — Gauri Devidayal (@gauridetails) September 15, 2020





Now, that Amitabh Bachchan is going to be the voice of Alexa in India -

Me: Alexa, call dad.

Alexa ft. Amitabh: Rishtein mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai shehenshah *runs away* — Arundhati Chatterjee (@Arundhati1312) September 15, 2020



*When you keep Alexa somewhere in your home and forget.* Me : Alexa, where are you? @SrBachchan as Alexa : pic.twitter.com/xJRY2gYo4R — #NG (@NG_exhales) September 14, 2020





When you snooze your alarm and ending up getting late for the office

Alexa: pic.twitter.com/Gu5irOEScd — Surabhi Mittal (@surabhihihihi) September 14, 2020

The first-ever Alexa celebrity voice was of Samuel Jackson, who is popular for his role as Nick Fury in Marvel's Avengers franchise.

Amazon's announcement suggests that the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India. It is unclear if the skill will be only in Hindi or available in English as well.