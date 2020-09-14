You could soon 'say hello to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan' via Amazon Alexa

Amazon has roped in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to give voice to its digital assistant, Alexa. The 77-year actor will be the first Indian celebrity to record his voice for one of the most popular voice assistants in India.

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to a new form. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa,” said Bachchan in a statement shared with Gadgets360.

The “Kaun Banega Crorepati” host will record jokes, weather, advice, shayaris (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. The Bachchan Alexa skills will be available starting 2021 as a paid service. However, Amazon Alexa users can experience the skill in Bachchan’s voice by saying, “Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.”

The deal between Bachchan and Amazon makes him the first Indian celebrity to give his voice to Alexa in India. The first-ever Alexa celebrity voice was of Samuel Jackson, who is popular for his role as Nick Fury in Marvel Avengers.

Amazon's announcement suggests that the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India. It is unclear if the skill will be only in Hindi or available in English as well.