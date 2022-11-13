Maharashtra: Bibi Ka Maqbara to sport new look by year end, says ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India will complete the work of illuminating Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th century monument in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, by the end of this year, an ASI official said on Sunday.

One of the popular monuments in Aurangabad, the tomb receives heavy footfall of tourists.

The monument, which resembles Agra's Taj Mahal, was built for Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife of Emperor Aurangzeb, near the Kham river.

She was given the title of 'Rabia-ud-Durrani' posthumously.

"The key mausoleum of Rabia-ud-Durrani, which is also known as the Taj of the Deccan, will sport a new look in the new year," a senior ASI official told PTI.

Bibi Ka Maqbara is one of the few monuments that remains open till 10 pm every day. Hence, to make it look resplendent at night, the ASI has decided to illuminate the structure, he said.

"While the primary testing of lights is already done, they will be made secure with stainless steel nets so that they remain safe," the official said.

The premises will be transformed as the ASI will revamp the landscape by changing the trees and making the fountains in the water tank functional, he said.

"The plastering of the inner and outer boundaries of the tomb is already underway. This will also be completed by the end of this year," the official said.