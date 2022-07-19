English
    Go First's aircraft rejects take off as dog comes on Leh airport runway

    The DGCA officials called it a routine incident.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Go First’s aircraft, which was heading to Delhi, rejected take off on July 19 as a dog came on the runway of Leh airport, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

    On July 19 itself, Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    The aviation regulator is investigating the incidents and both the planes involved in engine snag incidents will fly only when cleared by the regulator, officials said.

    Go First did not respond to PTI’s requests for a statement on the aforementioned incidents. There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month.

    Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airport #GoAir #Leh #Rejected take off
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 09:52 pm
