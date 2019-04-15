Chennai Central changes name, almost makes world record

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, consisting of 57 letters, could have become the railway station with the longest name in the world but missed it by just one letter.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, a railway station in Wales that consists of 58 letters, holds the record for the world’s longest railway station name as of now.

However, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, or what was called Chennai Central before the name change, is now India’s longest named railway station, reported The Hindu.

Chennai Central railway station was rechristened on April 5 after the legendary actor and politician of Tamil Nadu. Prior to this, nearly 20 years ago, this station was known as Madras Central. In fact, the Indian Railways website still displays the station code as MAS.

Now, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, or as travellers call it Bengaluru, holds the record for the second longest name for a railway station name in India. It was renamed in 2015 in the honour of a soldier of a princely state that fought the British imperialists.

The credit for the third longest name goes to Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, consisting of 33 letters. It was earlier known as Victoria Terminus or VT.



Once upon a time this was the Chennai Central station... pic.twitter.com/CojK17xvdV

— RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) April 8, 2019



Chennai Central Station is an emotion!

— Ravikumar Shriramulu (@mail2ravis) April 8, 2019



Can’t agree more

The train is approaching... “Chennai Central’ in bold black against the yellow... the feel of back at home ... Oh God ... can’t be expressed — Elango Kadhirvel (@EKadhirvel) April 8, 2019





Instead of adding all those titles, better to add Chennai somewhere for passengers understanding — Vijayakumar M (@vijayakumarmuni) April 8, 2019





Ridiculous!! The politicians in TN have always ruined this city by renaming all that was part of British India history,roads streets etc.

— Kk (@askukk) April 8, 2019



Whatever name they keep, we'll still ask the auto guy to take us to Central Station.

— Shiva ‏‎‎‎‏‎‎‎شیوا (@puli_KC) April 8, 2019



Probably the longest name for a railway station. Good they did not expand the initials "MG"

— Suresh Rajagopalan (@sureshrjgpln1) April 9, 2019



Looks like detail answer. Atleast add Chennai before central — S Anand (@sanand11786) April 8, 2019

Nonetheless, several Chennai residents shared the image of the new name on social media, and most users did not seem very happy with the name change.