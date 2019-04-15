App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai Central changes name, almost makes world record

Chennai Central has been renamed as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Whatsapp

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, consisting of 57 letters, could have become the railway station with the longest name in the world but missed it by just one letter.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, a railway station in Wales that consists of 58 letters, holds the record for the world’s longest railway station name as of now.

However, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, or what was called Chennai Central before the name change, is now India’s longest named railway station, reported The Hindu.

Chennai Central railway station was rechristened on April 5 after the legendary actor and politician of Tamil Nadu. Prior to this, nearly 20 years ago, this station was known as Madras Central. In fact, the Indian Railways website still displays the station code as MAS.

Now, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, or as travellers call it Bengaluru, holds the record for the second longest name for a railway station name in India. It was renamed in 2015 in the honour of a soldier of a princely state that fought the British imperialists.

The credit for the third longest name goes to Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, consisting of 33 letters. It was earlier known as Victoria Terminus or VT.

Nonetheless, several Chennai residents shared the image of the new name on social media, and most users did not seem very happy with the name change.







First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:02 pm

