'Total irony': News crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting about 'armed robberies' in Chicago

Three robbers wearing ski masks approached the crew with firearms. (Representative Image)

In a bizarre turn of events, a news crew was robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of armed robberies. Univision Chicago TV news crew were shooting to report robberies in the area when they were mugged themselves, according to ABC7.com.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a news reporter and a photojournalist, were preparing to go live at 4.30 am on Monday when a black SUV and a grey sedan pulled up in front of them. Three robbers wearing ski masks approached them with firearms.

They took the belongings of the 28-year-old and the 42-year-old victims and also stole their video camera. Fortunately, there were no injuries and Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.

The duo was reporting on a string of armed robberies across the city, including an armed carjacking of a woman in the same area in which they were robbed. The footage remained in the stolen camera and never made it live.

The reporter termed the incident as “total irony” and said that they were both doing okay after being shaken for a while.

''Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first. We have talked to the photographer who was robbed today and he is thankfully safe and in good spirits," Raza Siddiqui, president of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41 said.