    10 facts about Tom Sizemore: from 'Saving Private Ryan' acclaim to domestic violence arrests

    Actor Tom Sizemore died aged 61 on March 3. Here is a look back on his big career moments and turbulent personal life.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore died aged 61 on March 3, less than a month after suffering a brain aneurysm. He had been on life support.

    He played several critically acclaimed roles in his career but had a turbulent personal life, that included imprisonment for domestic violence and drug abuse.

    Here are 10 things to know about the actor: 

    - Sizemore started his acting career in 1989, with small roles in films like Lock Up and Rude Awakening.

    - He rose to stardom with acclaimed roles in the classic crime thriller Heat and the crime-drama Natural Born Killers, alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Woody Harrelson.

    - Sizemore played the role of soldier Mike Horvath in Saving Private Ryan-- Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed World War II epic. The film was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

    - But legal troubles dented his rising star. He was arrested in 1997 for allegedly beating his wife -- actor  Maeve Quinlan. The charges against him were dropped two years later. Then, in 2003, he was convicted for abusing his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss.

    - He was jailed from August 2007 to January 2009 for failing his drug tests during probation and possessing methamphetamine.

    - Then again, in 2016, he was arrested in another case of domestic violence.

    - During the MeToo movement in 2017, Sizemore was accused of groping an 11-year-old on a set. He denied the allegations, describing them as "highly disturbing". No charges were filed against him.

    - Despite his legal troubles, he made several film and TV appearances, including a reality show titled Celebrity Rehab. 

    - He released his memoir, titled By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There, in 2013. The title was a line his character delivered in Saving Private Ryan.

    - Sizemore is survived by his two teenage sons and a brother.

    (With inputs from AP and AFP)

    Tags: #Hollywood #Saving Private Ryan #tom sizemore
    first published: Mar 4, 2023 11:16 am