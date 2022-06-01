English
    Thyrocare unveils new brand identity with a change in logo

    Thyrocare says the new tagline “Tests you can trust” reflects the transformation of the company over the last 25 years

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    The new logo reflects the potential of Thyrocare as it redefines strategy in a post-COVID scenario, the company has said.

    Leading healthcare service provider in the diagnostic segment Thyrocare on June 1 unveiled its new brand identity with a new tagline and logo.

    “The diagnostics business has transformed dramatically over the past few years and Thyrocare has also evolved to stay ahead. From its small beginnings in 1996 for thyroid testing, Thyrocare has come a long way with 700+ pathology services. The new logo also reflects the strength that Thyrocare contributes to the API group and its brands including PharmEasy,” Thyrocare Technologies Managing Director and CEO Rahul Guha said.

    According to the company, the new logo represents Thyrocare’s vision and strategy in a bold new format.

    The contemporary and modern look and feel highlights the connect to pathology and diagnostic services through the blood drop and microscope integral to the logo design, the company said.

    The tagline “Tests you can trust” captures Thyrocare’s philosophy of high quality, reliable testing for all.
