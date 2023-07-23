This is the No. 1 red flag for former Google recruiter in a resume. 'There's zero chance...'

Nolan Church, who has worked in talent acquisition at companies such as Google talked about major red flags in a resume.

It is dream for many people to work at Google. However, it is not so easy to get in. Over a million people apply for a job at the tech giant every year. But, only a select few are lucky enough. So, when a former Google recruiter shared some tips and red flags about creating a resume, they obviously garnered a lot of attention from all sections.

The No. 1 thing I don't want to see on a resume is probably text bricks," the current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum said. It means writing a lot of text but without meaning and content.

“There’s zero chance you’re going to move forward,” he said. He also urged prospective job-seekers to be concise. “When people describe what they’ve been doing, they often have a hard time being concise,” Church said. Below each job title should be a series of one-line bullets. Instead, people will write “three to four sentences per bullet.”

To help with issues of being concise, Church suggested tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly. “It’s just too easy to use tools like ChatGPT or Grammarly to actually clean that up, to help you not only with punctuation, grammar, but also brevity. Both tools are free and ChatGPT offers an app version in which you can input sentences and give prompts like “make this sentence shorter.”

He also talked about how one can ask people to review or edit their resume. “I fundamentally believe that at least five to 10 people should be giving you feedback on your resume,” he added.

“My advice would be to optimize a resume for 10-second viewership,” Church added further.