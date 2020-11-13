PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day that year | Rabindranath Tagore became first non-European to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913

To celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's legacy, a post was shared by the Nobel Prize Organisation on Instagram on November 13, 2020 – a century after he achieved the feat.


Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore, who is among the most celebrated litterateurs in the world, had become the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature on November 13, 1913.

He had won the Nobel Prize in 1913, when India was still under British rule, for “his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West.”

Although Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for writing ‘Gitanjali’, he is also celebrated for the innumerable poems, novels, essays, plays, and songs he has written and composed over the years.

Close

In the introduction to ‘Gitanjali’, WB Yeats had praised his work saying: “We write long books where no page perhaps has any quality to make writing a pleasure, being confident in some general design, just as we fight and make money and fill our heads with politics -- all dull things in the doing - while Mr Tagore, like the Indian civilization itself, has been content to discover the soul and surrender himself to its spontaneity.”

related news

To celebrate his legacy, a post was shared by the Nobel Prize Organisation on Instagram on November 13, 2020 – a century after Tagore achieved the feat.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Nobel Laureate #Nobel prize #Nobel Prize in Literature #Rabindranath Tagore

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.