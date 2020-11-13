This day that year | Rabindranath Tagore became first non-European to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913

Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore, who is among the most celebrated litterateurs in the world, had become the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature on November 13, 1913.

He had won the Nobel Prize in 1913, when India was still under British rule, for “his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West.”

Although Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for writing ‘Gitanjali’, he is also celebrated for the innumerable poems, novels, essays, plays, and songs he has written and composed over the years.

In the introduction to ‘Gitanjali’, WB Yeats had praised his work saying: “We write long books where no page perhaps has any quality to make writing a pleasure, being confident in some general design, just as we fight and make money and fill our heads with politics -- all dull things in the doing - while Mr Tagore, like the Indian civilization itself, has been content to discover the soul and surrender himself to its spontaneity.”

To celebrate his legacy, a post was shared by the Nobel Prize Organisation on Instagram on November 13, 2020 – a century after Tagore achieved the feat.