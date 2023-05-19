Tech layoffs: Ex-Amazon employee sacked after return from maternity leave

Leyla Badalova was laid off by Amazon days after her return from maternity leave. (Image: leylabadalova/LinkedIn)

A former Internal Recruiter at Amazon Leyla Badalova shared the unfortunate news of her layoff from the company after returning from maternity leave just days ago. Badalova's story is just one among many tech layoffs that have been occurring at Amazon, shedding light on the challenges faced by former employees in the highly competitive tech industry.

With a background in recruitment, project and account Management, and ongoing studies in Data Analytics, she seeks to leverage her experience and skills in a new organization.

Badalova's LinkedIn post reflects the resilience and determination shared by many former Amazon employees who find themselves in similar circumstances.

“Hello, LinkedIn friends! With this post, I wanted to share a recent update with you. Regrettably, I have been laid off from my previous role as an Internal Recruiter at Amazon, after coming back from maternity leave. However, I am staying positive and motivated to explore new career avenues. I have a strong background in Recruitment, Project and Account Management, also currently studying Data Analyst course and I'm eager to bring my experience to a new organization. If you are aware of any job openings or if you could introduce me to relevant contacts in your field or industry, I would truly appreciate it. Thank you in advance for your support and valuable connections. Let's keep networking and assisting each other,” Badalova wrote optimistically on LinkedIn.

Many sent Leyla jobs opportunities and requests to help her out of this plight.

Woman laid off by Amazon rejoins same team after 4 months

Amazon, a global e-commerce and technology giant, has been no stranger to workforce adjustments. The layoffs have left a trail of displaced employees seeking new opportunities. But things can also look up at any time. For instance, Paige Cipriani, an ex-Amazon employee who was laid off in January recently rejoined the company again that too her same team.