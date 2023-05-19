Woman laid off by Amazon rejoins same team after 4 months

Paige Cipriani was laid off by Amazon in January and she has now rejoined the company. (Image: paige-cipriani-6512a183/LinkedIn

In a time of great uncertainty for employees in the tech industry, Paige Cipriani, an ex-Amazon employee who was laid off in January recently rejoined the company again.

Cipriani took to LinkedIn to share her joy and gratitude for being re-hired at Amazon, joining the Social Marketing team in a new role as a Product Marketing Manager.

“I am so happy to announce that on Monday I started back at Amazon on the Social Marketing team, the same team I was on before being laid off in January. I was re-hired, as a Product Marketing Manager, in a newly opened position so will be focusing on a different line of business than before. I feel so thankful to be back on such a great team and am looking forward to what this new (yet familiar) journey holds,” Cipriani wrote in a LinkedIn post.

When she was laid off four months ago, she had shared an update as well.

“Unfortunately, yesterday I woke up to the news that I was one of 18,000 employees laid off from Amazon. It is incredibly hard and I am still trying to process it all. I am sad because my journey at the company had just begun and I was working with some of the most incredibly smart people in the industry. I am still so grateful for the time I have spent there, the connections I have made and everything I learned. I am officially #opentowork looking for Social Marketing roles immediately. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice or opportunities you can offer! Feel free to message me here with leads,” Cipriani had posted.

While Paige's re-hiring at Amazon brings hope, tech layoffs have affected employees across prominent companies recently. Amazon itself experienced a significant round of layoffs, as did Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Amazon is still laying off employees with 500 Indian employees facing the latest blow just days ago.