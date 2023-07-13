TCS CEO Krithivasan: 'Will double down on employee empathy, customer centricity'

K Krithivasan took over the reins of TCS as its CEO and MD on June 1.

TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan, who has worked with the country's largest IT services firm for 33 years, told Moneycontrol that the company would core double down on its fundamental foundational pillars -- employee empathy and customer centricity.

Speaking about how his perspective will reflect on the company's strategy, Krithivasan (58), who took charge as the head of Tata Consultancy Services in June, said, "I've been here for 33 years. So I'm a product of this strategy-structured culture. So I won't be able to even change because I'm a product of what pieces connect culturally. So my focus would be on how do you enhance what we're doing."

"Customer centricity is something we are all we have built our organization around customer centricity, we always behave like the very large extended family like employee empathy is very cool to us," he added. "So if at all, you would see something you would see me doubling down on those core fundamental foundational pillars of TCS."

An alumnus of CIT and IIT Kanpur, K Krithivasan took over the TCS reins on June 1 from N Chandrasekaran as the fifth CEO in its over-50-years-long history. He is also the second CIT graduate to lead TCS, with the first being none other than Chandrasekaran who is now the chairman of the company’s parent, Tata Sons.

An avid reader, Krithivasan has also been taking an intensive Sanskrit course over the last few years. The Chennaiite has been operating out of the TCS guest house in Mumbai for a few months now.

