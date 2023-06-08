The most sought-after professions among Tamils for arranged marriage are…

IT and software engineers emerge as the most desirable profession for Tamil men. (Representational)

TamilShaadi.com, a matrimonial platform under the umbrella of Shaadi.com, has recently released its first edition of "India's Most Eligible Tamils" for the year 2023.

The study delves into factors such as income, profession, age and educational background, shedding light on what TamilShaadi.com users seek in their potential life partners and found that the most eligible Tamil-speaking woman is a lawyer, while the most sought-after male is a tech professional in arranged marriage circles.

IT and software engineers emerge as the most desirable profession for Tamil men.

According to the study findings, male techies are 105 percent more desired, while female techies are 30 percent more desired compared to the average.

Architecture, tech-related jobs, lawyers, and advertising professionals are highly sought after in women. The study emphasizes that unemployment remains the least desired state for individuals seeking a partner.

The study also reveals that women making too much or too little income aren't highly desired by Tamil men, whereas income differences have a negligible impact on the desirability of men across income brackets.

Non-working women are 34 percent less desired than their working counterparts, highlighting the importance Tamils place on having double income households.

Men holding a Master's degree are 2.5 times more desirable than those with only a Bachelor's degree. However, for women, the desirability decreases slightly if they possess qualifications beyond a Bachelor's degree.

Individuals earning over 30 lakhs per annum are highly regarded as desirable partners.

Contrary to popular belief, age affects men's matchmaking prospects more significantly. After the age of 34, men's chances of finding perfectly suitable partners decrease significantly.

Interestingly, there are over 300 Tamil-speaking members on TamilShaadi.com who are aged 60 and above and actively seeking a partner. The oldest Tamil-speaking members on the platform are 70 years old, encompassing both males and females.

Furthermore, the study highlights that the golden age bracket for Tamils seeking marriage falls between 26 and 29 years. However, the average age for marriage has increased by approximately 1.9 years in the past decade, with men's age experiencing a higher increase compared to women.

TamilShaadi.com collected and analysed data to compile a comprehensive almanac.

The study is based on per-day data and a user base of over 1 lakh active members (both male and female) on Shaadi.com in the past year, the research findings offer specific and relevant insights into the preferences of the community residing in India.