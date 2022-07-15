English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence after Lalit Modi’s ‘just dating’ post

    "I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings..." wrote Sushmita Sen after fugitive businessman Lalit Modi referred to her as his "better half" in a Twitter post yesterday.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 15, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made their relationship social media-official (Image credit: LalitKModi/Twitter)

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made their relationship social media-official (Image credit: LalitKModi/Twitter)


    Lalit Modi’s surprise announcement may have set Twitter on fire yesterday, but one person who was curiously quiet on the whole thing was the subject of his posts – Sushmita Sen. The actor has now broken her silence on her relationship status with a post shared on Instagram.

    For the uninitiated, IPL founder Lalit Modi sent shockwaves through social media yesterday when he announced a "new beginning" with Sushmita Sen, calling the actor his “better half.” He posted a string of photos with the former Miss Universe – and later, a clarification on their relationship status.

    “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other,” wrote Lalit Modi in a follow-up tweet alongside more pictures featuring him with Sushmita Sen. He hinted that marriage was on the cards as he added: “That too will happen someday.”

    The two tweets spread like wildfire on the microblogging platform and beyond, but internet sleuths were intrigued to note that Sushmita Sen did not acknowledge either of them, not even to drop a ‘like’.

    This afternoon, however, Sen broke her silence for the first time since the surprise announcement, saying she is in a “happy place” but refusing to clarify further.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work!” she wrote, sharing a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah.


    “Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NYOB anyway,” the actor added, using the internet shorthand for “none of your business.”

    “I love you guys,” she concluded her post.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lalit Modi #Sushmita Sen
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 05:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.