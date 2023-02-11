English
    Super Bowl 2023 ads: Beer is in, crypto is out

    Super Bowl 2023: This year's ad line-up revives the cult hit ‘Breaking Bad’, whose cast reunites to pitch PopCorners chips, as well as a collaboration between General Motors and Netflix that shows an electric car navigating ‘Squid Games’.

    AFP
    February 11, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Super Bowl LVII: The football playoffs between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Arizona on February 13.

    After a starring role in last year's Super Bowl broadcast, cryptocurrency firms are expected to sit out the 2023 game.

    But the annual advertising extravaganza -- a kind of competition among marketers that runs parallel to the American football championship -- features an array of beer and car companies, along with other familiar brands like M&M's candies, which has been teasing its spot since last month.

    This year's slate of commercials revives the cult hit "Breaking Bad," whose cast reunites to pitch PopCorners chips, as well as a collaboration between General Motors and Netflix that shows an electric car navigating "Squid Games" and other settings from streaming hits.

    The spots garner top dollar, typically $6 or $7 million for 30 seconds of air time. That's roughly 10 times the cost of an ad during the 2022 World Cup match between the United States and Britain.