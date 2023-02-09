English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Snapchat announces 'biggest NFL superfan' competition. Prize is $10,000

    Snapchat has also announced a second competition #NFLSuperFan. For this, Snapchat will split $5,000 among users of Snap’s TikTok competitor.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
    As Snapchat continues to buy into augmented reality, it is adding new filters to its AR Lenses.

    As Snapchat continues to buy into augmented reality, it is adding new filters to its AR Lenses.

    Snapchat has offered $10,000 as a prize to the "biggest NFL fan" as part of its Super Bowl initiative.  The #NFLSuperFan contest reward will go to a diehard gridiron (North American football) fan.


    The app has also announced a second competition #SuperBowlSnacks for fans who like the Super Bowl for the food rather than the football. For this, Snapchat will split $5,000 among users of Snap’s TikTok competitor.

    The app known for its disappearing content has introduced special features for Super Bowl including new lenses, and new getups for Bitmoji characters.