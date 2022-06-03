Reality TV star who sold farts is now offering...

American social media personality Stephanie Matto claimed to be the world’s first 'fartrepreneur'. (Image credit: Instagram)

An American reality TV star, who made headlines for revealing she earned big money by selling her farts in jars, is now back with another offering -- breast sweat.

Stephanie Matto announced on her Instagram that she was selling one jar of her sweat for $500.

She also posted a video showing how she collected sweat in jars. "All you need is bottles, sun and sit out like a maple tree for hours," Matto.

Matto is selling bottles of her sweat on Unfiltrd -- a website that she has founded.

"Boob sweat is here. After much much much much request from fans. I have been spending a lot of time sweating by my new in ground pool, and I decided what better way to make some extra cash this summer , " she said.

Her followers suggested that she use a sauna instead of sitting exposed in the sun for hours. "Don't croak from heat stroke," one of them wrote.

Matto's enterprise had taken a toll on her health earlier too. In the middle of selling farts in January, she had been hospitalised for overdoing it.

She had been producing up to 50 jars worth of farts a week, and to prepare for the task, she relied on loads of eggs, yoghurt and beans.

One day, she consumed three protein shakes and a big bowl of black bean soup and began feeling a pressure in her stomach.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," news agency Jam Press quoted Matto as saying. "It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart."

A friend drove Matto over to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with intense gas pains. She was prescribed gas suppressants, which effectively ended her fart-selling business.