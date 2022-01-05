Reality TV star, who sold her farts in jars, hospitalised for 'overdoing it'

Stephanie Matto claims to be the world’s first 'fartrepreneur'. (Image credit: Instagram)

A former reality television star from US, Stephanie Matto, who was making close to $50,000 a week from selling her farts in a bottle was recently rushed to the hospital from "overdoing it".

You read that right.

Matto, used her 260K-strong following as her customer base to sell her pungent product, which retailed at a princely $1k a jar, Metro reported.

The 31-year-old "fartrepreneur" had found fame on 90 Day Fiancé, which sees couples attempt to sort out visas in order to be together. This involved ensuring that they are married within the legally requested time period of 90 days.

At one point, demand was so high for Matto’s products that she was producing up to 50 jars worth of farts a week. She had earlier revealed that she prepares her body to pump out gas by eating loads of protein, yoghurts, hard boiled eggs and, of course, beans.

But, shedding light on her recent trip to the hospital, Matto revealed that may have squeezed out one too many.

The 31-year-old recalled how she consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup in one day, before feeling that ‘something was not right’ with a pressure in her stomach that moved upwards throughout her body.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it. It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart," she told Jam Press.

"And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack," Matto added.

Doctors, however, explained to her that what she was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.

But, the medication Matto was prescribed meant that she could no longer continue with this line of business. "I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business," she said.

Although her family is relieved that Matto will no longer be selling her farts in jars, she has managed to find another unique way of making money from it. Her clients will no longer be able to own the physical jar of Stephanie’s gas, but they will be able to purchase them as digital artworks on the blockchain.