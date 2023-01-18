Spot the errors in these seemingly real AI-generated photos from a 'house party'

One of the Midjourney photos featuring three "women" at a house party. (Image: mileszim/Twitter)

A recent breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence has raised questions about the authenticity of digital content. An AI-software, known as Midjourney, is capable of creating highly realistic images of people and has since produced eerily real content of the same - unless you take a closer look.

A Twitter user, known only as Miles on the social media giant, shared seemingly real-like AI-generated photographs of "people" at a house party. He shared eight photos that quickly went viral with over 30 million views. However, upon closer inspection, small details such as the lack of natural facial expressions in some photos, too many teeth, and the repetition of certain elements in the background give it away that these were not real people.

“Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist,” Miles wrote and shared eight photos – 4 of which featured AI-generated men and the rest women.



I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”. pic.twitter.com/x3P0LKL7MU

— Miles (@mileszim) January 13, 2023



I love playing "Who's holding the cup" with my identical triplet bros. It helps distract everyone from the tiny bowl of tiny eggs we bring to every party. pic.twitter.com/T4Sz2L9pBn

— David the Pooh (@davesneuralnet) January 15, 2023



Love the floating mystery hand. pic.twitter.com/4GZAzKI0Jt

— tellthetruth (@9_tellthetruth) January 15, 2023

He added: “I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”.”A closer look will give away that the photos are not real. For instance, some “women” have too many and too perfect teeth in the photos. Their complexion also doesn’t look too real and so do some of the clothes. Same with “men” – many have very similar features and deadpan expressions. Many have extra fingers, and these were all pointed out by several commenters on the post. There's also a hand hanging mid-air in one photo.The founder of Midjourney David Holz claims that he sees artists as customers, not competitors of Midjourney. The AI’s beta version has been launched so far with the advertising industry quickly embracing AI tools.