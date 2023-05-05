English
    Sourav Ganguly hopes wrestlers issues get resolved

    Top wrestlers have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23.

    PTI
    May 05, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    Sourav Ganguly said he would hope to see the ongoing wrestling row gets 'resolved' but refused to make any further comment regarding the matter.

    Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he would hope to see the ongoing wrestling row gets "resolved" but refused to make any further comment regarding the matter.

    "I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly, also a former India captain, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

    "Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," he added.

    Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven grapplers, including a minor.

