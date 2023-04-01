IPL 2023 | New season, new rules add a dose of intrigue to all the action

IPL 2023 comes sandwiched between a barrage of international cricket

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on Friday, and comes sandwiched between a barrage of international cricket, introduces two rule changes that aim to break the monotony of the annual event.

Teams can now decide their playing eleven after the toss, or have two possible team combinations ready depending on whether they will field or bat first. In most cases, the two possible combinations would be the same, because the best possible line-up would be independent of the toss. The rule change has been made to lower the impact of the toss, because dew is known to have an influence on the results.

Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said earlier this week that the rule levels the playing field a bit. “You will select the best (team)—the 12th player is really just a bonus. I am sure it would be the same team (irrespective of toss).”

The team winning the toss are more inclined to field first, which has been the trend in the last few seasons of the IPL. But that doesn’t necessarily get the results. In the first 47 matches of the 2022 season, according to data available on ESPN Cricinfo, teams fielding first won 25 matches, but lost 22 times, which is not a notable difference. Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this season’s opening match on Friday after winning the toss and fielding first.

The second major change in the IPL regulations is the inclusion of an impact player. Teams can name up to five substitutes (in addition to the playing 11) and one player can be replaced during the game — depending on the team’s situation at the time—as an impact player. For instance, if quick runs are needed in a chase, a hard-hitter could be brought in or a spinner could replace a fast bowler on a turning wicket or a stingy bowler could be brought in the death overs.

This change allows for a lot more flexibility for the teams, giving them an option to choose from 16 players after the toss. “This will add a new tactical, strategic dimension to the game,” the IPL had said in a press release before the player auctions in December. “A number of team sports allow teams to make tactical substitutes i.e., football, rugby, basketball, baseball. The substitute is allowed to perform or participate like any other regular player.”

“I like the idea of impact players coming in, changing the team after the toss," said Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

On Friday, after GT’s Kane Williamson injured his knee while fielding in the 13th over of the game, B Sai Sudarshan came on as a substitute fielder and later took over as the team’s impact player. Sudarshan made a 17-ball 22 which may not have been as impactful as it was useful in contributing to GT’s win.

While some believe that deciding the team list after the toss pretty much negates the impact rule, others like Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said it also “almost negates the role of allrounders in the game now. So unless they’re absolutely world-class and they’re getting picked either as a batsman or as a bowler, not sort of a bits and pieces guy, then I don’t think you’ll see many, many teams this year actually use the guy that might bat at seven and maybe bowl an over or two. Because you don’t need those guys anymore,” Ponting said at an event in Delhi recently.

GT picked six pace bowlers initially on Friday, including two all-rounders in captain Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. One of them may have given way to a batter in the second innings when GT was chasing, but Williamson’s injury forced the team’s hand. “To be very honest, having this impact rule makes my job quite difficult,” Pandya said after the match, “because when you have too many options, you have to pick the right option, and I think because of this reason, someone will bowl less.”

“To be very honest, having this impact rule makes my job quite difficult,” said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya after his team's opening match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

For the teams, the rule changes add an exciting—if uncertain—dimension to their strategies. “It’s interesting to have new innovations,” Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said in a press conference earlier this week. “I like the idea of impact players coming in, changing the team after the toss. From the first game, we will watch the other teams—what they do. We will get some ideas from the games before ours.” Mumbai’s first match is the fifth game of the season—against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday—which gives them time to see all the other teams in action first.

“With the 12th player, you can fill the gap of an extra bowler or batter. You still want your best in the field. It will make a slight difference but will not have a major impact. We have to see what other teams do with the impact player,” Sharma added.

India have just played a series against Australia and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia will be held soon after the IPL, adding to concerns about workload on the players, which Sharma has addressed in the past. The IPL this year reverts to its home-and-away format, adding extensive travel for the players, which will make the league more tiring.

Boucher said that teams have trainers and players have to adapt to the situation. The IPL schedule includes quite a bit of rest, he said, adding that while Tests and one-day internationals (ODI) are tough for the body, T20 being short is less demanding.

The answers will become clear once the IPL ends and how many players remain fit enough to the play the WTC in June in England.