MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj bags silver medal in men's singles badminton SL4 event

Suhas Yathiraj has won the silver medal in the men's singles badminton SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST
Suhas Yathiraj (Image: Twitter/@@Tokyo2020hi)

Suhas Yathiraj (Image: Twitter/@@Tokyo2020hi)

India's Suhas Yathiraj has won the silver medal in the men's singles badminton SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, after losing to France's Lucas Mazur.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, lost 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

He had earlier outwitted Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-15 in the semifinal on September 4.

After Yathiraj's silver, India's total medals tally at the Tokyo Paralympics is 18. This is India's third badminton medal at the event this year.

Yathiraj also became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Close

A computer engineer, Yathiraj went on to become an IAS officer and has been posted as a district magistrate of Noida since 2020.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Sports #Tokyo Paralympics
first published: Sep 5, 2021 07:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.