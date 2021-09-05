Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj bags silver medal in men's singles badminton SL4 event

Suhas Yathiraj (Image: Twitter/@@Tokyo2020hi)

India's Suhas Yathiraj has won the silver medal in the men's singles badminton SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, after losing to France's Lucas Mazur.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, lost 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

He had earlier outwitted Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-15 in the semifinal on September 4.

After Yathiraj's silver, India's total medals tally at the Tokyo Paralympics is 18. This is India's third badminton medal at the event this year.

Yathiraj also became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

A computer engineer, Yathiraj went on to become an IAS officer and has been posted as a district magistrate of Noida since 2020.

