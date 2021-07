July 29, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates | July 29: Atanu Das is in to the quarter-finals in Men's archery. He beat gold medalist Oh Jin-Hyek of South Korea in a shoot-off to reach the last eight. Oh Jin was in the lead for much of the match, but a slight dip in the fourth set saw Atanu take advantage and pull ahead. The final score stood at 25-26, 27-27, 27-27, 27-22, 28-28. It was the tightest of matches with each archer matching the other.