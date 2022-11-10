Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant: Who will get the nod against England?

India will go into the England semifinal clash on Thursday with its team almost set in stone. It is "almost" because there is still a conundrum that needs addressing.

Who will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper?

Dinesh Karthik was expected to don the gloves throughout the tournament, especially since his role and the position he plays allow him unrestricted access to a spot in the XI. DK, as he's fondly known, is the designated "finisher" in the team, who plays at number 6 to, as you rightly guessed it, finish the match in India's favour.

However, very sub-par outings with the bat have seen DK fighting for a place in the XI. In the limited chances he has had, Karthik has scored 14 runs in 3 innings (he didn't get to play against the Netherlands) at a poor strike rate of 63.63.

Pant in driving seat?

And the first clue that his place was in danger came in the final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the MCG. Captain Rohit Sharma opted for Rishabh Pant in the XI since the swashbuckling left-handed batsman hadn't played a single game until then as DK sat out that game.

But Pant did nothing to ease coach Rahul Dravid and Sharma's selection headache as he lasted all of five balls against the African side. Although, Pant was seen having an extended nets session ahead of the semifinal, suggesting he could still be persisted in the XI. Another factor in favour of Pant is his exploits against spinners. England has off-spinner Moeen Ali and leggie Adil Rashid in its ranks, and these are matchups Pant will be extremely pumped up for.



All is not lost for DK, as certain factors go his way. For starters, he has an excellent record against England's left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who has been impressive at the World Cup. Curran is expected to bowl at the death for England, and this is when Karthik usually shines.

Another point in DK's favour is that if Pant is included in the XI, Hardik Pandya would be forced to play at number 6 since Pant would be at number 5. This could diminish Pandya's impact with the bat, as he is one of the most explosive middle-order batsmen for India.

Add to the fact Pant has hardly played in the tournament, it could be a massive risk from the team management to make a change this late.

DK and Pant?

Adelaide experienced rain showers on Wednesday evening, which could mean the pitch and weather conditions would assist only fast bowlers. This could see Axar Patel lose his spot in the XI and possibly Pant replacing him.

However, having both Pant and DK in the XI at the expense of Patel puts immense pressure on Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been sharing fifth-bowler duties with Patel and the latter's exclusion would mean the fast-bowling all-rounder has to compulsorily bowl four overs.