Watch: David Warner does a Ronaldo, removes Coca-Cola bottles from table

T20 World Cup: “Can I remove these? Though I have to put it there,” David Warner said soon after he sat down before the briefing table. He then grabbed the two Coca-Cola bottles and put them under the table.

Shylaja Varma
October 29, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
David Warned briefly removed a pair of Coca-Cola bottles from the table. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @redcachenet)

Australian cricketer David Warner on Thursday briefly removed two Coca-Cola bottles from the table in front of him before putting them back, recreating the moment footballer Cristiano Ronaldo did something similar act last year. The Portuguese football star's stunt had cost Coca-Cola $4 billion.

Warner briefly removed the soft drink bottles before the press conference in Dubai after Australia thumped Sri Lanka at the Twenty20 World Cup.

“Can I remove these? Though I have to put it there,” he said soon after he sat down before the briefing table. He then grabbed the two coke bottles and put them under the table.

“If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me,” he said, putting the bottles back on the table.

In June 2020, Ronaldo removed a pair of Coca-Cola bottles and caused the brand’s shares to tumble. He moved two bottles of Coca-Cola during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match on June 15 last year and then raised a bottle of water, encouraging people to drink water instead.

Ronaldo’s gesture had a negative impact as Coca-Cola’s stock price dropped 1.6 per cent.

On Thursday, Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, in their second successive victory.

David Warner’s return to form was the icing on the cake as Australia thumped Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Thursday for their second successive victory at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Warner, aided by some luck, made 65 as Australia chased down the target with three overs to spare to join Ashes rivals England as the only two teams in Group I with a perfect record.

David Warner's form had been a major concern for his team. It proved a costly mistake as the left-hander went on to complete his fifty and fell only with Australia's victory in sight.
Tags: #Coca-Cola #coke #Cristiano Ronaldo #David Warner
first published: Oct 29, 2021 01:52 pm

