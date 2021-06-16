MARKET NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo moves coke bottles & endorses water; Coca-Cola loses $4 bn

At a recent Euro 2020 press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from the table in front of him before holding up a bottle of water to the room and declaring people should drink water instead. And this gesture cost Coca-Cola $4 billion. Find out how!

