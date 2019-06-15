Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live match coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow for the match cricket fans all over will be waiting for as India and Pakistan clash at Old Trafford. The Toss is scheduled for 2.30 PM IST with the match starting at 3.00 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Aaron Finch (Australian captain): I thought we were a touch short with the new ball. You want to bowl top of off, but when we were getting hit we had to change our plan. It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive. Starc is doing the business again in an ICC tournament. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve It's a real positive.
Jun 15, 10:50 PM (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka captain): It was a good wicket. There was some seam movement, but it was still a good batting track. We bowled well in the first 25 overs. Then, Finch and Smith batted really well, but we came back strongly at the death. We got a good start with the bat. We couldn't capitalise and when the middle-order came in, they couldn't capitalize either and really couldn't handle the pressure. The Australians are top-class bowlers, but we have faced them before, and we were missing a game plan against them to be honest. We lost a couple of matches because of the rain. We need to win a couple of matches, and if we can do it, we can definitely be in the top 4. We have got to get to the semi-finals and then take it step by step until the final.
Jun 15, 10:45 PM (IST)
Aaron Finch (Man of the Match): It was nice to get a couple of drives away. If my balance is on and get a few drives, that's the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from Ball 1 - not losing my balance. We lost a few wickets on the verge of taking the game on too much, but a couple of partnerships took us deep. Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike - looked up at the scorecard and saw he was on 25 - thought he was on 5. He just hits the ball in the gap, and that's a great skill, especially in the beginning of the innings. It's amazing when Maxi has a free rein like that, he can just go all out. Credit to SL, they executed really well under pressure, otherwise I thought we were definitely getting to 350.
Jun 15, 10:39 PM (IST)
In three of Australia’s four wins (v WI, v Pak and v SL) they have had poor phases and looked in some trouble, but each time they have found a way to win - thanks largely to a handful of superb individual performances. They’ve not yet put a complete performance together. #CWC19
That brings an end to the Lankan run-chase. It started in spirited fashion with a brilliant 115-run partnership but in the end they just ran out of gas against a formidable Australian unit. The Aussies are looking very strong at the moment and what's astonishing is that they still aren't at full strength. The injury to Marcus Stoinis has just disturbed the balance of the squad but Finch has manned his troops brilliantly making full use of the resources at hand.
Jun 15, 10:34 PM (IST)
WICKET! Pradeep c Carrey b Cummins 0 (7)
Cummins brings an end to proceedings as he sends down a short delivery into the body and Pradeep backs away looking to slog but edges it back to the keeper.
Sri Lanka are barely hanging on at the moment but it doesn’t look like this resistance will last long. Malinga is the only player to lose his wicket in the last five overs as he picks out Khawaja in the field.
Mitchell Starc conceded just 1 run in his final over but will be a tad disappointed to not complete his five-wicket haul. Richardson has been hungry for his fourth wicket but it just doesn’t come.
Jun 15, 10:30 PM (IST)
FOUR! Richardson sends down a short delivery outside off and de Silva looks to paddle the ball over the keeper but ends up sending it just beyond the reach of Behrendorff at short fine leg.
Jun 15, 10:16 PM (IST)
WICKET! Malinga c Khawaja b Richardson 1 (5)
Richardson sends down a brilliantly disguised slower delivery and Malinga backs away but ends up chipping it straight to cover where Khawaja takes the easiest of catches.
Sri Lanka just collapse in this run of play losing five quick wickets and the main man behind that is Mitchell Starc who now sits pretty at the top of the wicket-takers charts.
Cummins sparks the collapse as he gets rid of Mathews in the 36th over. Mathews departing in horrible fashion getting strangled down leg. Starc then opens the floodgates as he sends back Siriwardana and Perera in a single over. He then sends back Mendis off the first in the 39th over.
Richardson only piles on the misery getting rid of Udana in the 40th over. Difficult to see Sri Lanka fighting their way out of this situation now. They still require 99 from 60 balls to win.
Jun 15, 10:07 PM (IST)
WICKET! Udana c Finch b Richardson 8 (8)
Ricahrdson bangs the last ball of the over short and Udana looks to slap it straight down the ground but doesn't get enough on it as Finch takes a good catch while back peddling to the boundary line.
Jun 15, 10:03 PM (IST)
After an inspiring, exhilarating start, Sri Lanka have squandered the opportunity to score an upset with some poor - really poor -batting by the middle order
FOUR! Richardson starts with a short delivery outside off and Udana cuts it over point sending the ball racing to the boundary.
Jun 15, 10:01 PM (IST)
FOUR! Starc looks to end with a full delivery but de Silva drives it beautifully past mid-off.
Jun 15, 10:01 PM (IST)
WICKET! K Mendis c Carey b Starc 30 (37)
Starc strikes with the first delivery of the 39th over and is now on a hat-trick. It's the important wicket of Mendis who looks to heave across the line but only gets an edge back to the keeper.
Jun 15, 09:54 PM (IST)
WICKET! T Perera c Warner b Starc 7 (3)
Starc sends down a pacy full delivery onto the pads of Perera who looks to flick it over mid-on but doesn't clear Warner who scampers to his right and takes a good catch. Brilliant from Starc as Australia regain full control of proceedings.
Jun 15, 09:49 PM (IST)
SIX! Starc welcomes Thisara Perera with a short delivery but the Sri Lankan is up to it as he pulls it into the stands over fine leg.
Jun 15, 09:47 PM (IST)
WICKET! Siriwardana b Starc 3 (4)
Starc strikes and Siriwardana returns without disturbing the scorers much. A full delivery and Siriwardana doesn't react quickly enough as the ball skids off the pads and into the stumps.
Jun 15, 09:44 PM (IST)
WICKET! Mathews c Carey b Cummins 9 (11)
Cummins sends down a short delivery down leg and Mathews goes for the shot but only gets a bit of glove onto the ball. Poor way to lose your wicket in such an intense run-chase. Great decision from Finch to turn to his strike bowler looking for a breakthrough.
Just as Sri Lanka were showing some intent they suffer another setback. Kane Richardson gets rid of Karunaratne with a short delivery outside off which the Sri Lankan captain cuts straight to Maxwell. Karunaratne returns just 3 runs short of completing his century.
However, Angelo Mathews shows some attacking intent right away with a boundary off the first ball he faces. Sri Lanka still very much in this game.
Jun 15, 09:38 PM (IST)
Hugely impressed by Sri Lanka today. They seem to enjoy chasing 300+ totals at the Oval!
FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are putting Starc under some pressure here as Mathews waits back before pulling the short ball to the boundary.
Jun 15, 09:35 PM (IST)
SIX! Starc sends down a full delivery just outside off and Mendis launches it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. Great timing on that shot from Mendis.
Jun 15, 09:31 PM (IST)
FOUR! Angelo Mathews hits the ground running as he drives the overpitched delivery past mid-on to get off the mark with a boundary.
Jun 15, 09:28 PM (IST)
WICKET! Karunaratne c Maxwell b K Richardson 97 (108)
Richardson offers width with a short ball outside off and Karunaratne takes the bait as he goes for the cut. He doens't manage to get enough height on it as Maxwell takes a good catch. Disheartening for the Sri Lankan skipper who was so close to his century.
highlights
WICKET! Pradeep c Carrey b Cummins 0 (7)
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Malinga c Khawaja b Richardson 1 (5)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
WICKET! Udana c Finch b Richardson 8 (8)
WICKET! K Mendis c Carey b Starc 30 (37)
WICKET! T Perera c Warner b Starc 7 (3)
WICKET! Siriwardana b Starc 3 (4)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
WICKET! Karunaratne c Maxwell b Richardson 97 (108)
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
WICKET! Thirimanne c Carey b Behrendorff 16(26)
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
WICKET! Kusal Perera b Starc 52(36)
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
FIFTY up for Perera! 50 (33)
FIFTY up for Karunaratne! 50 (43)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 roundup!
Overs 46 to 50 roundup!
WICKET! Cummins run out (Udana) 0 (1)
WICKET! Carey run out (Udana) 4 (3)
WICKET! Marsh c Siriwardana b Malinga 3 (9)
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Smith b Malinga 73 (59)
WICKET! Finch c Karunaratne b Udana 153 (132)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (46)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
HUNDRED up for Finch! 101 (97)
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
WICKET! Khawaja c Udana b Dhananjaya de Silva 10(20)
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
FIFTY up for Finch! 50 (53)
WICKET! Warner b Dhananjaya de Silva 26(48)
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 roundup!
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH REPORT
That brings us to the end of our live match coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow for the match cricket fans all over will be waiting for as India and Pakistan clash at Old Trafford. The Toss is scheduled for 2.30 PM IST with the match starting at 3.00 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Aaron Finch (Australian captain): I thought we were a touch short with the new ball. You want to bowl top of off, but when we were getting hit we had to change our plan. It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive. Starc is doing the business again in an ICC tournament. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve It's a real positive.
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka captain): It was a good wicket. There was some seam movement, but it was still a good batting track. We bowled well in the first 25 overs. Then, Finch and Smith batted really well, but we came back strongly at the death. We got a good start with the bat. We couldn't capitalise and when the middle-order came in, they couldn't capitalize either and really couldn't handle the pressure. The Australians are top-class bowlers, but we have faced them before, and we were missing a game plan against them to be honest. We lost a couple of matches because of the rain. We need to win a couple of matches, and if we can do it, we can definitely be in the top 4. We have got to get to the semi-finals and then take it step by step until the final.
Aaron Finch (Man of the Match): It was nice to get a couple of drives away. If my balance is on and get a few drives, that's the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from Ball 1 - not losing my balance. We lost a few wickets on the verge of taking the game on too much, but a couple of partnerships took us deep. Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike - looked up at the scorecard and saw he was on 25 - thought he was on 5. He just hits the ball in the gap, and that's a great skill, especially in the beginning of the innings. It's amazing when Maxi has a free rein like that, he can just go all out. Credit to SL, they executed really well under pressure, otherwise I thought we were definitely getting to 350.
That brings an end to the Lankan run-chase. It started in spirited fashion with a brilliant 115-run partnership but in the end they just ran out of gas against a formidable Australian unit. The Aussies are looking very strong at the moment and what's astonishing is that they still aren't at full strength. The injury to Marcus Stoinis has just disturbed the balance of the squad but Finch has manned his troops brilliantly making full use of the resources at hand.
WICKET! Pradeep c Carrey b Cummins 0 (7)
Cummins brings an end to proceedings as he sends down a short delivery into the body and Pradeep backs away looking to slog but edges it back to the keeper.
Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 10 ; Wickets: 1 ; SL 246/9
Sri Lanka are barely hanging on at the moment but it doesn’t look like this resistance will last long. Malinga is the only player to lose his wicket in the last five overs as he picks out Khawaja in the field.
Mitchell Starc conceded just 1 run in his final over but will be a tad disappointed to not complete his five-wicket haul. Richardson has been hungry for his fourth wicket but it just doesn’t come.
FOUR! Richardson sends down a short delivery outside off and de Silva looks to paddle the ball over the keeper but ends up sending it just beyond the reach of Behrendorff at short fine leg.
WICKET! Malinga c Khawaja b Richardson 1 (5)
Richardson sends down a brilliantly disguised slower delivery and Malinga backs away but ends up chipping it straight to cover where Khawaja takes the easiest of catches.
Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 32 ; Wickets: 5 ; SL 236/8
Sri Lanka just collapse in this run of play losing five quick wickets and the main man behind that is Mitchell Starc who now sits pretty at the top of the wicket-takers charts.
Cummins sparks the collapse as he gets rid of Mathews in the 36th over. Mathews departing in horrible fashion getting strangled down leg. Starc then opens the floodgates as he sends back Siriwardana and Perera in a single over. He then sends back Mendis off the first in the 39th over.
Richardson only piles on the misery getting rid of Udana in the 40th over. Difficult to see Sri Lanka fighting their way out of this situation now. They still require 99 from 60 balls to win.
WICKET! Udana c Finch b Richardson 8 (8)
Ricahrdson bangs the last ball of the over short and Udana looks to slap it straight down the ground but doesn't get enough on it as Finch takes a good catch while back peddling to the boundary line.
FOUR! Richardson starts with a short delivery outside off and Udana cuts it over point sending the ball racing to the boundary.
FOUR! Starc looks to end with a full delivery but de Silva drives it beautifully past mid-off.
WICKET! K Mendis c Carey b Starc 30 (37)
Starc strikes with the first delivery of the 39th over and is now on a hat-trick. It's the important wicket of Mendis who looks to heave across the line but only gets an edge back to the keeper.
WICKET! T Perera c Warner b Starc 7 (3)
Starc sends down a pacy full delivery onto the pads of Perera who looks to flick it over mid-on but doesn't clear Warner who scampers to his right and takes a good catch. Brilliant from Starc as Australia regain full control of proceedings.
SIX! Starc welcomes Thisara Perera with a short delivery but the Sri Lankan is up to it as he pulls it into the stands over fine leg.
WICKET! Siriwardana b Starc 3 (4)
Starc strikes and Siriwardana returns without disturbing the scorers much. A full delivery and Siriwardana doesn't react quickly enough as the ball skids off the pads and into the stumps.
WICKET! Mathews c Carey b Cummins 9 (11)
Cummins sends down a short delivery down leg and Mathews goes for the shot but only gets a bit of glove onto the ball. Poor way to lose your wicket in such an intense run-chase. Great decision from Finch to turn to his strike bowler looking for a breakthrough.
Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 28 ; Wickets: 1 ; SL 204/3
Just as Sri Lanka were showing some intent they suffer another setback. Kane Richardson gets rid of Karunaratne with a short delivery outside off which the Sri Lankan captain cuts straight to Maxwell. Karunaratne returns just 3 runs short of completing his century.
However, Angelo Mathews shows some attacking intent right away with a boundary off the first ball he faces. Sri Lanka still very much in this game.
FOUR! The Sri Lankan batsmen are putting Starc under some pressure here as Mathews waits back before pulling the short ball to the boundary.
SIX! Starc sends down a full delivery just outside off and Mendis launches it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. Great timing on that shot from Mendis.
FOUR! Angelo Mathews hits the ground running as he drives the overpitched delivery past mid-on to get off the mark with a boundary.
WICKET! Karunaratne c Maxwell b K Richardson 97 (108)
Richardson offers width with a short ball outside off and Karunaratne takes the bait as he goes for the cut. He doens't manage to get enough height on it as Maxwell takes a good catch. Disheartening for the Sri Lankan skipper who was so close to his century.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.