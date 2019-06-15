Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 32 ; Wickets: 5 ; SL 236/8

Sri Lanka just collapse in this run of play losing five quick wickets and the main man behind that is Mitchell Starc who now sits pretty at the top of the wicket-takers charts.

Cummins sparks the collapse as he gets rid of Mathews in the 36th over. Mathews departing in horrible fashion getting strangled down leg. Starc then opens the floodgates as he sends back Siriwardana and Perera in a single over. He then sends back Mendis off the first in the 39th over.

Richardson only piles on the misery getting rid of Udana in the 40th over. Difficult to see Sri Lanka fighting their way out of this situation now. They still require 99 from 60 balls to win.