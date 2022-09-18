Roger Federer the GOAT: Where to see that forehand again. And again

Roger Federer in 2004 with the mens' singles trophy after defeating Andy Roddick at the 118th Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

If it’s centre court, it’s gotta be Federer and Nadal. No one else comes close to this greatest pair. Their rivalry is legendary and so is their sportsmanship. When the two are competing against one another, fans like me don’t know whom to cheer for because they’re both so brilliant at the game. David Foster Wallace was right. Watching Roger Federer is a religious experience. Nothing else written about this beautiful game comes close to greatness as this essay published on August 20, 2006 in The New York Times.

I met Ivan Lendl in Toronto and watched him play Agassi in one of the most incredible tennis matches ever. That match made me fall in love with tennis. But it’s the magic that Federer brought to the game that fuels this love for the game. The announcement that he will retire has not yet sunk in. And it’s raining all over again in Mumbai.

We’re the fortunate ones. We have watched the GOAT play some incredible tennis and since the announcement, I’ve watched this video of the rallies with a smile on my face and tears in my eyes. Of course the best rallies came with Raphael Nadal.

Federer (and just about anyone who watches him play) says that his favourite shot is the forehand. But there are matches where even his backhand has been unstoppable. But before you watch the compilation of the backhand shots, taste what the great David Foster Wallace has to say about Federer: ‘Federer’s forehand is a great liquid whip, his backhand a one-hander that he can drive flat, load with topspin, or slice — the slice with such snap that the ball turns shapes in the air and skids on the grass to maybe ankle height.’

The gentleness of the man who has created and demolished records almost every time he has appeared in the big games is evident in his gentle tucking of his curls into his headband. And more so when you watch the legendary coach Peter Carter’s parents Bob and Diana Carter sitting in his box during the Australian open. A nine-year-old Federer was coached by Peter Carter who died at a very young age.

Federer has had many ups and downs in his career but we have never ever seen him graceless in a loss or mean in a win. As an audience we have always come away feeling as though it was a win for the fans. What magnificent gamesmanship and beauty. The two rivals shared some funny moments on and off the field, and it would be amiss to not revisit the moments:

Their laughter is so infectious, you don’t care how weird it is for us to be watching their video calls. With Federer retiring, when will I ever wear my Fedal tee shirt?

And yes, somebody needs to compile the ‘How does he do that!’ list of shots for us. Does Federer control the pace of the ball so he can return it? How does that one racquet slice the air around the ball to gently go right when his opponent is looking left? And then how does the same racquet serve an ace to a stunned opponent? How does he manage to return the ball while skidding on the court?

Yes, started playing tennis as a child. But it probably took mind-blowing practice to make the shots look easy.

Federer’s heart belongs to South Africa (his mum is from there) and his Foundation there is doing some legendary work with kids. Nadal and Federer have given a bit of their awesomeness back to children.

If you have not seen the pandemic videos of the two young girls lobbing tennis balls from one terrace to another, then you’ve missed out on a super surprise arranged by a pasta brand and Roger Federer. He showed up to play with the two girls! But one of the greatest rivalries of tennis also is one of the best friendships, and Federer organised for the two girls to spend the summer playing tennis at the Raphael Nadal Academy! That’s awesome!

The two part documentary called Roger Federer: The Making of a Champion that celebrates the greatness and the humongous talent of Roger Federer is available on YouTube. You will likely love the fourth round match of the Wimbledon championships of a very young Roger Federer (then ranked 15th in the world) playing against champion Pete Sampras, just as I do.

The announcement that Fedex will retire after the Rod Laver tournament in London so soon after Serena Williams announced her retirement has been a tough thing to hear. He takes away so much of the beauty of the game and leaves the field open to grunts and grimaces and gracelessness. Oh, Roger! Clone thyself soon! Thank you for your fabulousness.