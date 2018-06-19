POL vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Senegal register 2-1 victory against Poland

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
86' Goal! Krychowiak (Pol): Senegal 2 - 1 Poland
83' Substitution - Poland: Piszczek - out ; Bereszynski - in
75' Substitution - Senegal: Niang - out ; Konate - in
73' Substituion - Poland: Milik - out ; Kownacki - in
72' Yellow card! Gueye (Senegal)
60' Goal! Niang (Sen): Senegal 2 - 0 Poland
59' Substitution - Senegal: Diouf - out ; N'Doye - in
48' Yellow card! Sane (Senegal)
46' Substitution - Poland: Blaszczykowski - out ; Bednarek - in
37' Goal! Senegal 1 - 0 Poland
12' Yellow card! Krychowiak (Poland)
Starting 11
That's it for our coverage of this game. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from the Group A encounter between Russia and Egypt at St. Petersburg.
Full time! The referee signals the end of the match and it sends their fans into raptures of delight. Two mistakes by Poland gave Senegal a two goal lead. Poland pulled one back through Krychowiak who was responsible for Senegal's second goal, but it came too late as Senegal were able to hold on for the win.
92' Poland are heaping the pressure on Senegal but are unable to find a way through. We have just 2 minutes of added time remaining.
90' +4: We have 4 minutes of added time! Can Senegal hold onto their one goal lead? Poland win a corner but N'Diaye comes out and collects the ball cleanly.
86' Poland win a free-kick and Grosicki lofts the ball into the area. Krychowiak times his run well and heads the ball into the back of the net towards the far post. Good header by the Pole whose mistake resulted in Senegal's second goal.
86' Goal! Krychowiak (Pol): Senegal 2 - 1 Poland
84' Sarr goes down in the box following a challenge by Rybus. The Senegal players are appealing for a penalty but the referee says no. VAR is called into play but replays reveal that the referee was right in denying the appeals.
83' Substitution - Poland: Piszczek - out ; Bereszynski - in
82' Lewandowski brings down the ball using his chest inside the area but is crowded out by the defenders. The ball breaks to Rybus who shoots first time but N'Diaye is well placed to make the save. The effort wouldn't count anyway as the linesman flags for offside.
78' Rybus' cross finds Kownacki at the far post and the Polish striker heads the ball into the ground but N'Diaye is there to collect it.
78' Rybus receives the ball inside the area but the ball is taken off him by Sane. The Senegalese defender has been a rock at the back.
75' Substitution - Senegal: Niang - out ; Konate - in
73' Substituion - Poland: Milik - out ; Kownacki - in
72' Gueye trips Krychowiak earning himself a yellow card.
72' Yellow card! Gueye (Senegal)
69' Miss! Piszczek receives the ball on the right side of the Senegal goal and he sends in a low cross across the face of goal. Milik reaches the ball at the near post but his effort goes wide.
65' Poland are doing all the attacking now as Senegal look to sit back and see out this game. What a result this could be for Senegal if their able to hold on.
60' What a mess for Poland! Krychowiak tries to hoof the ball back to Szczesny but the pass is too short and Niang is able to sprint in and nip the ball away before the Polish goalkeeper reaches it. He keeps his composure and taps the ball into an empty net.
60' Goal! Niang (Sen): Senegal 2 - 0 Poland
59' Substitution - Senegal: Diouf - out ; N'Doye - in
56' Rybus' cross reaches Piszczek who comes running in at the far post. It's a dangerous position but the Pole isn't able to direct his effort on target as he side-foots the ball wide.
53' Sarr's cross reaches Diouf inside the area but the Senegal man isn't able to control the ball and get the shot away. Senegal are looking dangerous on the break here.
52' Chance! Sabaly sends in a good cross into the area. Mane is at the end of it but his shot is blocked by Pazdan.
50' Save! Lewandowski takes the free-kick. It's going towards the top corner but N'Diaye gets across and parries the ball away.
48' Lewandowski steals the ball on the half way line and knocks it past one defender as he charges towards goal. Sane brings him down earning himself a yellow card.
48' Yellow card! Sane (Senegal)
46' Substitution - Poland: Blaszczykowski - out ; Bednarek - in