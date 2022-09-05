English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

    Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings. As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Muhammad Rizwan

    Muhammad Rizwan

    Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

    Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings. As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

    Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand. Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

    Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #India #Mohammad Rizwan #MRI #Pakistan #scan #Sports
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 01:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.