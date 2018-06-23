MEX vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Calm Mexico ease past Korea with a 2-1 win

Live now
Yellow Card for Jung
71' Substitution for Mexico: Corona comes on for Lozano.
63' Yellow card for Lee Yong!
57' Yellow card for Young-gon Kim.
25' Goal!!! Vela (Mex): Mexico 1 - 0 South Korea
And that's it for our coverage of this FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F encounter between Korea and Mexico.
FULL-TIME: And it is all over as the referee finally blows the whistle!!!! Mexico win both of their first two World Cup games and progress to the next round. For the Koreans, this is a heartbreaking moment as their chance to go on to the next round slips from their hands.
90+5' Korea are chasing their own shadow as they try to seize possession from the Mexicans. in search of an equaliser. But the Mexicans show more pragmatism and move the ball around calmly.
90+3' Son cuts across a group of Mexican players and unleashes a dipping shot from his left foot. It is a beautiful shot that Ochoa cannot stop.
Korea 1 - 2 Mexico
90+2 Corona's free kick is headed out of the box, but it falls to Herrera. His attempt on the half volley goes high.
90+1 Herrera is brought down by the edge of the Korean penalty box. Free kick to Mexico.
90' We are now in the last minute of the game. As Korea begin to look tired and beleaguered. Meanwhile, Layun has been whacked in the face while trying to protect the ball from Hong. 5 minutes added on.
88' Son takes a shot! But it is too high and goes up behind the goal with a collective groan from the Korean fans. Son cuts a frustrating figure as all his efforts and ideas have not come to fruition today.
88' Despite the aggressive approach of the Koreans, Mexico have managed 90% accuracy.
86' WASTED CHANCE! SW Lee sends the ball into the Mexican box in attempt to bypass the defensive barrage before him. But it safely goes wide of the goal without anyone to pick it up as Ochoa lets it go.
85' Korea are coming across as second best despite their aggressive approach in the game. At best, they are quickly raking up more yellow cards.
83' Two back to back fouls by the Koreans around the half line and the referee has finally decided to pull the ball back for a Mexico fre-kick.
81' Son released Hwang for a counter. But the Korean attacker, despite his best efforts could not get through towards goal. Alvarez is down with a cramp at the edge of Mexican box. But he gets back up eventually.
80' Yellow Card for Jung - Jung elbows Hernandez in the face outside the Mexican box.
75' WHAT A MISS!!!! Marquez, of all people, mistimes his pass to keeper, and Son seizes upon it. But he overplays and squanders the chance as the Mexicans come running back. Ochoa manages to scoop the ball up, but gets hurt after Ki's tackle.
Doubtless, the Mexican manager is trying to save Lozano from the barrage of tackles he has been subjected to all game.
70' Son takes a shot at the Ochoa's goal, through a crowd of players. But he loses his balance and his shot lacks any force. Ochoa dives for it, but the stop is rather easy for him ultimately.
66' Mexico stole the ball from the Koreans in the mid-field and Lozano looked unstoppable as he broke forward. Hernandez received his pass inside the Korean penalty box, fooled the keeper and scored his 50th goal for Mexico.
Korea 0 - 2 Mexico
65' Mexico re-start the game from the free kick which was taken short. But they give the ball away in a rather sloppy manner.
Lozano gets the worst of the Korean's challenge.
62' Its starting to turn into an end to end affair, as a Korean attempt to score is blocked and immediately turns into a Mexican counter, round off by a Vela shot. But the attempt goes a big high.
60' Lozano brings the ball down outside the Korean box, with a brilliant touch and Ki manages to block his attempt at goal. What a fantastic touch that was from the Mexican, and Ki had to get his timing just right.
58' Guardo shoots! But Cho leaps to deflect the ball out.