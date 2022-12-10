Messi, Martinez pull off dramatic win as Argentina beat Netherlands to reach semis

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Messi Messi Messi! The crowd chanted in unison as Martinez fell to the ground following a dramatic quarterfinal clash between Argentina and Netherlands. Martinez put away the last, deciding goal away in the penalty shootout as he burst into jubilant celebrations, but it was Messi who had once again risen to the occasion to ensure the dream lives on. It was his brilliant pass in the 35th minute that set up Molina for the opening goal. In the 73rd minute, he scored his fourth goal of this World Cup, converting from the spot. It looked like the picture-perfect night for Argentina, but Weghorst, who came on as a substitute, had other plans. A laser sharp header in the 83rd minute followed by a brilliant goal deep into injury time saw Netherlands enforce extra-time. But when it went to the wire, Argentina ensured Netherlands' jubilation was short-lived.

Emiliano Martinez was once again the hero of the shootout, just as he had been a year ago when Argentina beat Columbia on penalties to advance to the final of the 2020 Copa America. He pulled off two spectacular saves to deny Virjil Van Dijk and Berghuis to put Argentina in the lead early on in the penalty shootout. Only Fernandez missed for Argentina as Martinez scored on Argentina's fifth attempt to set up a semi-final matchup against Croatia, who earlier in the day beaten Brazil on penalties.

It is only the second time Argentina has reached the last four since 1990. In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final. Messi's goal took him to 10 goals in the World Cup, tied with Gabriel Batistuta for the most for Argentina, and 94 goals in total in his 169 international games.

Netherlands had almost pulled off an infamous heist when they equalised in the dying seconds of regulation time. But when the game resumed with the first half of extra-time, Netherlands had stopped doing what got them to score the equaliser - sending high balls into the box. They were lacking intent and were happy to fend off any Argentine advances on their goal.