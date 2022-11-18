English
    Man United begins appropriate steps after Ronaldo interview

    Associated Press
    November 18, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST
    Manchester United says it has "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

    The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, his teammates, and the team owners.

    "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview," the club said on Friday.

    "We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

    Ronaldo, 37, is in Qatar to play his fifth World Cup with Portugal.
