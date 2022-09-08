English
    James Anderson and Stuart Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes

    The Ashes is expected to be held in June and July next year.

    Reuters
    September 08, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    England cricketer Ben Stokes

    England's all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have a new lease on life in the dressing room and are aiming to play in next year's Ashes series against Australia, captain Ben Stokes said.

    Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes before both were omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

    But the veteran fast bowlers later returned to the squad and helped the team win five of their six tests this summer, with Anderson also becoming the leading wicket taker among pace bowlers across all formats.

    "It's great to see Jimmy at 40 and Broady at 36 having a new lease of life in the dressing room and honestly I can't tell you when the end will be," Stokes said.

    "We've got the Ashes coming up next summer and I'm pretty sure they have got their eyes set on that.

    "I honestly just can't see a point where they decide it's time for them to step away," Stokes added.

    The Ashes is expected to be held in June and July next year.

    England are due to face South Africa in their series decider at The Oval later on Thursday.

     
    Tags: #Ashes #Ben Stokes #James Anderson #Stuart Broad
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:40 am
