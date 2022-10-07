ISL 2022-23: Top 5 midfielders to look out for this season

The Indian Super League, which kicks off on October 7, will continue till March.

Midfielders are the bridge between attack and defence, and the right ones are crucial to any team's ambitions.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is a talent factory of these midfield wizards. Here are five midfielders who will shine the brightest in this ISL season:

Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC

Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC

The 24-year-old central midfielder has had quite the rise in Indian football over the last six years. Dehradun-born Thapa first made his move to the ISL in 2016 when Chennaiyin signed him on and he has risen through the ranks to captain the side.

Last year was a lacklustre season for him and Chennaiyin FC, with the midfielder registering only one goal and one assist.

However, this year is a fresh start, and the Marina Machans will be banking on their captain to drive them forward towards regaining the title.

Joni Kauko, ATK Mohun Bagan

Joni Kauko, ATK Mohun Bagan

Finnish star Joni Kauko was instrumental in Bagan reaching the semi-final last year with three goals and six assists.

He also shone in the AFC Cup, where the Mariners reached the final four of the inter-zonal round.

The attacking midfielder, who represented his country in last year's European Championships, will be central to Mohun Bagan's plans as they hope to cross the final hurdle.

Javi Hernández, Bengaluru FC

Javi Hernández, Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC (BFC) has a stacked attacking line-up with the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, among others.

Spanish playmaker Javi Hernández will be providing service to these forwards, and the prospects are very exciting. Hernandez joined the BFC this summer after putting on a show for Odisha FC last year with six goals and five assists.

He will be looking to bring that to the table this season as BFC start as one of the top favourites for the title.

Adrián Luna, Kerala Blasters FC

Adrian Luna, Kerala Blasters FC

The 30-year-old Uruguayan was the main man for Kerala Blasters last year as they reached the ISL final. Luna pulled strings from midfield and ended the season with six goals and seven assists. He also created 55 chances for his team, the second-most number of chances overall last year.

He was the beating heart for the Blasters last time around and the spotlight will be on the attacking midfielder once again.

Ahmed Jahouh, Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh, Mumbai City FC

Set-piece tactician Ahmed Jahouh is easily one of the best midfielders in the ISL. The Moroccan international joined Mumbai City FC in 2020 and was one of the best players in the team in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Islanders.

The attacking midfielder made 10 goal contributions last year and he will be the catalyst for Mumbai City's revival this season.